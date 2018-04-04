Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $110.00 at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Comerica to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.50 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

CMA opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,213.34, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, President Curtis C. Farmer sold 18,870 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,813,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 61,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $5,782,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,006 shares of company stock worth $26,250,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

