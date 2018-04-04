Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (CMC) Lowered by Analyst

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.72 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.36 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.70 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,323.30, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In other Commercial Metals news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 229,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

