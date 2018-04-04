Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including four electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, an EAF Micro mill, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, metal recycling facilities and marketing and distribution offices in the United States and in strategic international markets. CMC is an efficient, high quality, low-cost producer. CMC has a high degree of vertical integration and is organized into two business units: CMC Americas and CMC International. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CMC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,216. The company has a market cap of $2,323.30, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.11. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In related news, CAO Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $174,345.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $34,374,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

