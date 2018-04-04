Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2,663.75, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

