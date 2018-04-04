Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,378 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,672.38, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.75%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

