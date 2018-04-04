Community Health Systems (CYH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

NYSE CYH opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 995,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $3,952,337.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,960,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 672,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,700 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,589,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 985,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,482,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

