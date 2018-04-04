Commvault (CVLT) Insider Al Bunte Sells 135,000 Shares

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Al Bunte sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $8,843,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,790,350.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 2nd, Al Bunte sold 70,000 shares of Commvault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $3,551,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 901,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,326. Commvault has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,849.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Commvault had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Commvault will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 target price on shares of Commvault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of Commvault from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

