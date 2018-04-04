Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 18th, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,628. The company has a market capitalization of $5,433.53, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/compania-cervecerias-unidas-ccu-rating-increased-to-buy-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.