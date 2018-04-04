Comparing 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) & Its Peers

51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Employment agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 51job to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

51job has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51job’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76% 51job Competitors 4.09% 12.36% 6.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 51job and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $437.82 million $57.15 million 41.39 51job Competitors $1.08 billion $47.60 million 29.36

51job’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than 51job. 51job is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 51job and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00 51job Competitors 8 60 50 7 2.45

51job presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.30%. As a group, “Employment agencies” companies have a potential downside of 20.03%. Given 51job’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 51job has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of 51job shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of shares of all “Employment agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of shares of all “Employment agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

51job beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

