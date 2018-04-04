Critical Review: Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) and Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

94.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Sailpoint Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.48 $788.70 million $18.28 11.30 Sailpoint Technologies $186.06 million 9.30 -$7.59 million $0.04 505.75

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sailpoint Technologies. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sailpoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Sailpoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 10.22% 66.17% 3.79% Sailpoint Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alliance Data Systems and Sailpoint Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 2 8 11 0 2.43 Sailpoint Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $273.39, indicating a potential upside of 32.31%. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Sailpoint Technologies.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sailpoint Technologies does not pay a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Sailpoint Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The Company operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, which provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs through the Company’s Canadian AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty Group B.V. (BrandLoyalty); Epsilon, which provides end-to-end, integrated direct marketing solutions, and Card Services, which provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections and marketing services for the Company’s private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions, and Federal Identity Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.