Analyzing Armstrong World Industries (AWI) and Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.31 -$41.80 million $0.21 65.81 Armstrong World Industries $893.60 million 3.32 $154.80 million $3.02 18.51

Armstrong World Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring. Armstrong World Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong Flooring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -3.69% 0.97% 0.62% Armstrong World Industries 12.77% 41.95% 7.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 4 1 0 2.20 Armstrong World Industries 1 6 4 0 2.27

Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.11%. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus target price of $57.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Armstrong Flooring on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand. The Wood Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources and sells branded hardwood flooring products, including the Armstrong and Bruce brands, for use in residential construction and renovation, with some commercial applications in stores, restaurants and high-end offices. It sells products through independent wholesale flooring distributors re-selling its products to retailers, builders, contractors, installers and others.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers; and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling systems contractors. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.