Comparing Carriage Services (CSV) and Matthews International (MATW)

Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carriage Services and Matthews International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Carriage Services currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.22%. Matthews International has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.84%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Matthews International.

Volatility & Risk

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matthews International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carriage Services and Matthews International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $258.14 million 1.73 $37.19 million $1.39 19.88 Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.07 $74.36 million $3.60 13.99

Matthews International has higher revenue and earnings than Carriage Services. Matthews International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carriage Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 14.41% 13.27% 2.77% Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carriage Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carriage Services pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carriage Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Matthews International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Matthews International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Matthews International beats Carriage Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. Its cemetery products and services include interment services, the rights to interment in cemetery sites and related cemetery merchandise, such as memorials and vaults. It serves suburban and rural markets. It provides funeral and cemetery services and products on both at-need (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. It also maintains trusts in connection with funeral home and cemetery operations, including preneed funeral trusts, preneed cemetery merchandise and service trusts and cemetery perpetual care trusts. The Company operates 174 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

