Analyzing Cavco Industries (CVCO) and Gafisa (GFA)

Gafisa (NYSE: GFA) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Gafisa alerts:

This table compares Gafisa and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa -121.63% -66.47% -21.52% Cavco Industries 6.08% 10.84% 7.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gafisa and Cavco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 3 0 0 0 1.00 Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Gafisa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gafisa and Cavco Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $190.80 million 0.45 -$266.17 million N/A N/A Cavco Industries $773.80 million 2.03 $37.95 million N/A N/A

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Dividends

Gafisa pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Cavco Industries does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Gafisa on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for upper-income customers; buildings for middle-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units for lower-income customers. Gafisa S.A. also develops residential land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction services to third parties, and technical and real estate management services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.