Comparing Church & Dwight (CHD) and Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY)

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Church & Dwight and Reckitt Benckiser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Church & Dwight 19.69% 24.95% 9.40% Reckitt Benckiser N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reckitt Benckiser has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Church & Dwight pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reckitt Benckiser pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Church & Dwight has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Church & Dwight and Reckitt Benckiser’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Church & Dwight $3.78 billion 3.26 $743.40 million $1.94 26.02 Reckitt Benckiser $13.00 billion 4.61 $6.97 billion $0.70 24.37

Reckitt Benckiser has higher revenue and earnings than Church & Dwight. Reckitt Benckiser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Church & Dwight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Reckitt Benckiser shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight and Reckitt Benckiser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Church & Dwight 4 6 5 0 2.07 Reckitt Benckiser 0 4 3 0 2.43

Church & Dwight currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Church & Dwight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Reckitt Benckiser.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Reckitt Benckiser on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Reckitt Benckiser Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names. In addition, the company offers home products, such as fabric treatment products, water softeners, and air care products under the Vanish, Calgon, and Air Wick brand names, as well as food products under the French's brand name. Further, it provides infant formula, children's nutrition, and other nutritional products. The company operates in Europe, Russia, the CIS, Israel, North America, Australia, New Zealand, North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea, and ASEAN countries. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

