Contrasting EDF (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) & DTE Energy (DTE)

EDF (OTCMKTS: ECIFY) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EDF and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDF 0 2 1 0 2.33 DTE Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than EDF.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDF and DTE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDF $78.71 billion 0.52 $3.59 billion $0.25 11.26 DTE Energy $12.61 billion 1.49 $1.13 billion $5.59 18.68

EDF has higher revenue and earnings than DTE Energy. EDF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EDF pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. EDF pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTE Energy pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

EDF has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EDF and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDF N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 8.99% 10.81% 3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DTE Energy beats EDF on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDF Company Profile

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of February 14, 2017, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 36.7 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 692 distribution substations and 440,500 line transformers. Its Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,500 miles of distribution mains; 1,216,000 service pipelines; and 1,262,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 21 landfill gas recovery sites; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities. The company's Energy Trading segment is involved in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

