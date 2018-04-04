Comparing Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) and Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) and Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gilat Satellite Networks and Gogo Inflight Internet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo Inflight Internet 2 3 3 0 2.13

Gogo Inflight Internet has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. Given Gogo Inflight Internet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo Inflight Internet is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Gogo Inflight Internet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.65 $6.80 million N/A N/A Gogo Inflight Internet $699.09 million 1.04 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -3.86

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo Inflight Internet.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Gogo Inflight Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 2.41% 6.47% 3.62% Gogo Inflight Internet -24.60% N/A -12.95%

Risk and Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo Inflight Internet has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Gogo Inflight Internet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Gogo Inflight Internet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and telecommunication companies. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Gogo Inflight Internet

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.