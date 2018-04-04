Comparing Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) and Ideal Power (IPWR)

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ideal Power 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.77, suggesting a potential downside of 13.39%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $431.94 million 3.35 $68.94 million $1.16 20.67 Ideal Power $1.21 million 13.88 -$10.34 million ($0.78) -1.54

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hollysys Automation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies 18.89% 12.72% 8.71% Ideal Power -852.02% -66.57% -59.44%

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ideal Power does not pay a dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

