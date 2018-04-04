Head-To-Head Analysis: IDEX (NYSE:IEX) versus Its Peers

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Pumps & pumping equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IDEX to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 14.74% 18.88% 10.18% IDEX Competitors 6.47% 13.89% 6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEX and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $2.29 billion $337.25 million 32.53 IDEX Competitors $2.35 billion $150.30 million 21.82

IDEX’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IDEX. IDEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDEX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 8 2 0 2.20 IDEX Competitors 71 453 415 8 2.38

IDEX currently has a consensus price target of $134.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.97%. Given IDEX’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of IDEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IDEX has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

IDEX pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. IDEX pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IDEX has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

IDEX peers beat IDEX on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). With its segments, as of December 31, 2016, the Company maintained 13 platforms, where it focused on growth and acquisitions. The Company’s FMT segment provides flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction and drying systems. Its FSDP segment produces firefighting pumps and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags and other components and systems; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices, and precision equipment.

