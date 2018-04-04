Comparing Investment Technology Group (ITG) and Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investment Technology Group and Capital Southwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investment Technology Group $483.69 million 1.38 -$39.44 million $0.30 67.13 Capital Southwest $23.50 million 12.04 $23.47 million $0.61 28.66

Capital Southwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investment Technology Group. Capital Southwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investment Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Investment Technology Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Investment Technology Group and Capital Southwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investment Technology Group -8.15% 2.66% 1.21% Capital Southwest 91.90% 5.46% 4.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Investment Technology Group and Capital Southwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investment Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capital Southwest 0 1 4 0 2.80

Investment Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Capital Southwest has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Capital Southwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than Investment Technology Group.

Dividends

Investment Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital Southwest pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Investment Technology Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capital Southwest pays out 183.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats Investment Technology Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics. Execution Services includes self-directed trading using algorithms, smart routing and matching through POSIT in cash equities, futures and options trading and portfolio trading and high-touch trading desks providing execution expertise. Workflow Technology includes trade order and execution management software applications in addition to network connectivity. Analytics includes tools enabling portfolio managers and traders to improve pre-trade, real-time and post-trade execution performance; portfolio construction and optimization decisions, and securities valuation.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments. It focuses on partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors to provide financing solutions to fund growth, changes of control, or other corporate events. In allocating future investments, it focuses on investing in senior and subordinated debt securities secured by security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. It targets senior and subordinated investments in the lower middle market and private loan transactions, as well as first and second lien syndicated loans in middle market companies.

