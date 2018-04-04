Critical Survey: Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) versus Plains GP (PAGP)

Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Plains GP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Plains GP and Magellan Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61 Magellan Midstream Partners 3 7 3 0 2.00

Plains GP currently has a consensus target price of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $75.58, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Plains GP.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34% Magellan Midstream Partners 34.67% 40.85% 12.31%

Volatility & Risk

Plains GP has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Plains GP pays out 184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plains GP and Magellan Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.13 -$731.00 million $0.65 32.71 Magellan Midstream Partners $2.51 billion 5.20 $869.53 million $3.81 15.00

Magellan Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plains GP. Magellan Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Plains GP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased assets comprising 18,700 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment is involved in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in merchant-related activities, including purchase of crude oil, as well as NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; storage of NGL and natural gas; and resale and transport of crude oil and NGL. It owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill in pipelines owned by third parties and other inventory; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company offers logistics services, principally for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 28 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

