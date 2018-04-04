Comparing Ormat Technologies (ORA) & Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide (QTWWQ)

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide (OTCMKTS: QTWWQ) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide and Ormat Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.15 $155.48 million $2.99 19.02

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California. On March 22, 2016, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world, and sells the electricity it generates. The Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal, and recovered energy-based power plants. It manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat.

