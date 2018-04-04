Contrasting Imperial Brands (IMBBY) & Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reynolds American has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Brands and Reynolds American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.84 $1.79 billion $3.49 9.99 Reynolds American N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reynolds American.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Imperial Brands and Reynolds American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20 Reynolds American 0 3 0 0 2.00

Reynolds American has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Reynolds American’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds American is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Reynolds American pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reynolds American has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Reynolds American shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Reynolds American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and Reynolds American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A Reynolds American 27.70% 16.91% 7.20%

Summary

Reynolds American beats Imperial Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC. The RJR Tobacco segment manages contract manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products through arrangements with British American Tobacco p.l.c. affiliates, and manages the export of tobacco products to certain United States territories, the United States duty-free shops and the United States overseas military bases. The American Snuff segment offers adult tobacco consumers a range of segregated smokeless tobacco products, primarily moist snuff. The Santa Fe segment manufactures and markets super-premium cigarettes and other tobacco products under the NATURAL AMERICAN SPIRIT brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.