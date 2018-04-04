Denbury Resources (DNR) & Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Financial Review

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE: SDT) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury Resources 1 5 1 0 2.00

Denbury Resources has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential downside of 39.85%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 67.83% 19.89% 19.89% Denbury Resources 14.44% 10.20% 1.26%

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.8%. Denbury Resources does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.98 million 2.43 $6.09 million N/A N/A Denbury Resources $1.13 billion 0.95 $163.15 million $0.14 19.00

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

Denbury Resources beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2016, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 259.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

