Comparing Scholastic (SCHL) & 51job (JOBS)

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) and 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scholastic and 51job’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic $1.74 billion 0.76 $52.30 million $1.83 20.96 51job $437.82 million 12.23 $57.15 million $2.11 41.07

51job has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholastic. Scholastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 51job, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Scholastic pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 51job does not pay a dividend. Scholastic pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Scholastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of 51job shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Scholastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scholastic and 51job’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic -1.00% 3.58% 2.52% 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scholastic and 51job, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholastic 0 1 1 0 2.50 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00

Scholastic presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. 51job has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.76%. Given Scholastic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Scholastic is more favorable than 51job.

Risk & Volatility

Scholastic has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51job has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

51job beats Scholastic on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties consist of Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates ?books plus' products for children, including titles, such as Make Clay Charms, Sew Cute Mini Treats, Make Your Own Mini Erasers, and Lego Chain Reactions. The Education segment is involved in the publication and distribution of children's books, print and on-line references, and non-fiction and fiction focused products, classroom magazines and materials, as well as custom curriculum and teaching guides. It publishes non-fiction books under the imprints of Children's Press and Franklin Watts; and consumer magazines under the Teacher magazine name. The International segment licenses the rights to selected Scholastic titles in 47 languages to other publishing companies; and sells educational materials, digital educational resources, and children's books to schools, libraries, bookstores, and other book distributors in approximately 145 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 51job

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

