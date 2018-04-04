Financial Survey: Tokyo Electron (TOELY) and Screen (DINRF)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS: TOELY) and Screen (OTCMKTS:DINRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Screen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 16.17% 21.13% 14.42% Screen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Screen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 0 N/A Screen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Screen does not pay a dividend. Tokyo Electron pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Screen has a beta of -7.43, suggesting that its stock price is 843% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Screen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $7.40 billion 4.21 $1.07 billion $1.74 27.11 Screen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Screen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Screen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, the United States, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems used in wafer processing, wafer probers used in wafer testing process, electrochemical deposition systems, wafer bonders/debonders, surface preparation systems, test systems, SIC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam systems, and packaging products. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers photovoltaic panel production equipment; and logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Screen Company Profile

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment in China. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Graphic and Precision Solutions, and Finetech Solutions. It offers single wafer cleaners, wet stations, scrubbers, and laser annealers. The company also provides graphic arts equipment for use in printing processes and printed circuit board (PCB) related equipment for manufacturing PCBs for mounting and wiring electronic components, including full-color variable printing systems, thermal plate recorders, direct imaging systems, and automatic optical inspection systems/automatic final visual inspection systems. In addition, it offers flat panel displays production equipment, such as coater/developers, coaters/printers, and measurement systems; film deposition equipment comprising wet and dry coating equipment; laboratory equipment consisting of wet and dry coating equipment for labs; other equipment for labs; and wet processors, exposure system LIA plasma CVD/sputter equipment, coaters/dryers, and coaters/developers for LTPS. Further, the company provides inspection and measurement products; printed electronics; and 3D cell culture scanner and cell morphology analysis systems. Additionally, it undertakes contract manufacturing and production support services, as well as develops software. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

