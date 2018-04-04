Aegion (AEGN) versus The Shaw Group (NYSE:SHAW) Head to Head Survey

The Shaw Group (NYSE: SHAW) and Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Shaw Group and Aegion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shaw Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aegion 0 5 1 0 2.17

Aegion has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%.

Profitability

This table compares The Shaw Group and Aegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shaw Group N/A N/A N/A Aegion -5.37% 6.32% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shaw Group and Aegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shaw Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aegion $1.36 billion 0.55 -$69.05 million $1.03 22.17

The Shaw Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aegion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Aegion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Aegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aegion beats The Shaw Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shaw Group Company Profile

The Shaw Group Inc. (Shaw) is a provider of technology, engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, fabrication, manufacturing, consulting, remediation and facilities management services to a diverse client base that includes multinational and national oil companies and industrial corporations, regulated utilities, independent and merchant power producers, and government agencies. The Company has developed and acquired intellectual property, including induction pipe bending technology and environmental decontamination technologies. Its segments include Power, Plant Services, Environmental & Infrastructure (E&I), Fabrication & Manufacturing (F&M), Energy & Chemicals (E&C) Segment, Investment in Westinghouse, and Corporate segment. Effective August 31, 2012, the Company completed the divestiture of its Energy & Chemicals business to Technip. On January 4, 2013, TOSHIBA CORP acquired a 20% stake in Westinghouse from Shaw Group Inc.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities. The Company’s Insituform CIPP Process for the rehabilitation of sewers, pipelines and other conduits utilizes a custom-manufactured tube, or liner, made of synthetic fiber.

