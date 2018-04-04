Head-To-Head Review: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) versus The Competition

True Drinks (OTCMKTS: TRUU) is one of 19 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare True Drinks to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get True Drinks alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for True Drinks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks Competitors 47 61 100 2 2.27

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.71%. Given True Drinks’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe True Drinks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

True Drinks has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks’ rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares True Drinks and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $2.58 million -$5.44 million N/A True Drinks Competitors $266.00 million $42.28 million -0.17

True Drinks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -165.55% -476.68% -141.06% True Drinks Competitors -290.45% -83.39% -27.14%

Summary

True Drinks rivals beat True Drinks on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally flavored water in the United States. The company offers AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, a vitamin-enhanced and naturally flavored water drink. It also markets and distributes Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through various retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores, and convenience stores, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.