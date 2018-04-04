Comparing United Parcel Service (UPS) & ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 7.45% 477.77% 12.76% ZTO Express (Cayman) 24.26% 15.52% 13.11%

Volatility & Risk

United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ZTO Express (Cayman) does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Parcel Service and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 1 9 7 0 2.35 ZTO Express (Cayman) 1 0 2 0 2.33

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $124.07, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than United Parcel Service.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parcel Service and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $65.87 billion 1.38 $4.91 billion $6.01 17.56 ZTO Express (Cayman) $2.01 billion 3.76 $485.63 million $0.69 21.57

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than ZTO Express (Cayman). United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats ZTO Express (Cayman) on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while it controls the line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain. The Company offers fee sharing mechanism, in which the pickup and delivery outlets share the delivery service fees of each delivery order. As of October 26, 2016, the Company had centralized control and management of 74 sorting hubs and a fleet of over 3,300 trucks. It also offers route planning and optimization, as well as waybill tracking system and transportation management system.

