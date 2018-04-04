Comparing UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) and Champion International Paper (IP)

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS: UPMKY) and Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Champion International Paper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene $10.68 billion 1.83 $972.70 million $1.80 20.34 Champion International Paper $21.74 billion 1.01 $2.14 billion $3.49 15.23

Champion International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than UPM-Kymmene. Champion International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UPM-Kymmene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Champion International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. UPM-Kymmene does not pay a dividend. Champion International Paper pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Champion International Paper has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UPM-Kymmene and Champion International Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene 0 0 0 0 N/A Champion International Paper 1 7 6 0 2.36

Champion International Paper has a consensus price target of $64.09, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Champion International Paper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Champion International Paper is more favorable than UPM-Kymmene.

Volatility and Risk

UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion International Paper has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Champion International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Champion International Paper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Champion International Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene 9.30% 11.63% 6.99% Champion International Paper 9.36% 29.05% 4.44%

Summary

Champion International Paper beats UPM-Kymmene on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (UPM) is a global forest company. The Company’s segments include UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood and Other operations. The UPM Biorefining segment consists of pulp, timber and biofuels businesses. The UPM Energy segment is an electricity producer. The UPM Raflatac segment manufactures self-adhesive label materials for product and information labelling. The UPM Specialty Papers segment serves global markets with label papers and release liners, office papers in Asia and flexible packaging in Europe. The UPM Paper ENA segment offers graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office. The UPM Plywood segment offers plywood and veneer products, mainly for construction, vehicle flooring and liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries. The Other operations segment includes wood sourcing and forestry, UPM Biocomposites and UPM Biochemicals business units.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

