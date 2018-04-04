Analyzing Usiminas (USNZY) and The Competition

Usiminas (OTCMKTS: USNZY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Usiminas to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Usiminas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usiminas 0.20% 0.12% 0.07% Usiminas Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Usiminas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Usiminas has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usiminas’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Usiminas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Usiminas $2.44 billion -$192.07 million N/A Usiminas Competitors $12.28 billion $647.83 million 15.60

Usiminas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Usiminas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Usiminas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usiminas 0 0 0 0 N/A Usiminas Competitors 305 902 1073 52 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Usiminas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Usiminas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Usiminas rivals beat Usiminas on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Usiminas Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.-USIMINAS and its subsidiaries, jointly-controlled companies and affiliates are engaged in steelworks and other related activities. The Company’s activities include iron ore extraction, steel transformation, production of capital goods and logistics. It operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation and Capital Goods. It manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It provides technology transfer services in the steel activity, in project management and provision of services in the civil construction area and capital goods industry, road transport of flat steel, hot-dip steel galvanizing, texturing and cylinders chromium. It has over two steel plants located in the cities of Ipatinga, State of Minas Gerais, and of Cubatao, State of Sao Paulo.

