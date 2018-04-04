Comparing Venator Materials (VNTR) & Its Peers

Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Venator Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Venator Materials alerts:

This table compares Venator Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials Competitors 13.83% -23.62% 5.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venator Materials and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.21 billion $134.00 million 10.11 Venator Materials Competitors $2.44 billion $400.73 million 4.88

Venator Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Venator Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials 0 3 12 0 2.80 Venator Materials Competitors 71 265 347 13 2.43

Venator Materials currently has a consensus target price of $27.53, indicating a potential upside of 56.44%. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Venator Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Venator Materials competitors beat Venator Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.