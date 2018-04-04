Nielsen (NLSN) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Critical Comparison

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verisk Analytics and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 6 7 0 2.54 Nielsen 1 7 8 0 2.44

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Verisk Analytics does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.15 billion 7.96 $555.10 million $3.21 32.24 Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.69 $429.00 million $2.11 14.73

Verisk Analytics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 25.88% 33.58% 10.17% Nielsen 6.53% 16.79% 4.46%

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Nielsen on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with environmental health and safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to P&C insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segment's solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on properties, businesses, and communities to evaluate, price, and process commercial insurance applications, including property, auto, general liability, business owner's policy, and workers compensation. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch. The Company’s Buy segment provides consumer purchasing measurement and analytics. Its Watch segment provides media audience measurement and analytics. Nielsen offers its clients the ability to activate in real-time Nielsen audience insights as well as various consumer segments from over 200 data providers. The Company offers its services to various clients, such as The Coca-Cola Company, NBC Universal, Nestle S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and the Unilever Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.