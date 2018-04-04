Head-To-Head Analysis: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) versus Its Peers

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare WD-40 to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 13.84% 39.23% 14.76% WD-40 Competitors -32.27% 661.71% -5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WD-40 and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $380.51 million $52.93 million 35.67 WD-40 Competitors $969.66 million $26.43 million 1.63

WD-40’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than WD-40. WD-40 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WD-40 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 2 0 0 2.00 WD-40 Competitors 31 167 186 7 2.43

WD-40 currently has a consensus price target of $123.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 25.85%. Given WD-40’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WD-40 has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WD-40 pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 44.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

WD-40 peers beat WD-40 on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

