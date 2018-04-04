Critical Analysis: Yara International ASA (YARIY) & Its Rivals

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yara International ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $11.36 billion $478.16 million N/A Yara International ASA Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.53

Yara International ASA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yara International ASA.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yara International ASA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 3 3 1 2.71 Yara International ASA Competitors 714 2147 1782 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Yara International ASA’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yara International ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 4.19% 5.37% 3.35% Yara International ASA Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Volatility & Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yara International ASA rivals beat Yara International ASA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based company that produces, distributes and sells nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers and related industrial products. The Company operates under the following segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment sells a portfolio of nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonium nitrate (AN), calcium nitrate (CN), and compound fertilizers (NPK). The Industrial segment sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) and calcium nitrate (CN) for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions and industrial nitrates. The Production segment comprises Yara’s manufacturing plants producing ammonia, fertilizer and industrial products. The Company operates Agronomic Technology Corp as subsidiary.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.