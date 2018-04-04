Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Receives $30.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,003. The firm has a market cap of $414.13, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is -31.50%.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,252 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,025.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,173 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $65,124.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $800,858. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4,285.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

