Comstock Resources (CRK) Bonds Drop 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) debt fell 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 10% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2020. The debt is now trading at $103.00 and was trading at $103.38 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 937,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,733. The company has a market cap of $97.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Comstock Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.58) EPS. analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

