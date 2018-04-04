Comstock Resources (CRK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.1143735128973 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 223,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,526. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $97.97, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.58) EPS. analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

