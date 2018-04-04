Confido (CFD) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Confido (CURRENCY:CFD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Confido has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Confido has a market capitalization of $155,058.00 and $34.00 worth of Confido was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Confido token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00697127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00179320 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Confido Token Profile

Confido launched on November 2nd, 2017. Confido’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 tokens. Confido’s official Twitter account is @Confido_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Confido is confido.io. The Reddit community for Confido is /r/confido.

Confido Token Trading

Confido can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Confido directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Confido must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Confido using one of the exchanges listed above.

