Conifex Timber (CFF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.20. 406,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,900. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$2.89 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of C$132.70 million for the quarter.

In other Conifex Timber news, Director Janine Marie North bought 10,000 shares of Conifex Timber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$63,900.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/conifex-timber-cff-price-target-increased-to-c9-00-by-analysts-at-cibc-updated-updated.html.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc is a forestry company. The Company’s segments include Lumber, Bioenergy and Corporate & other. The Lumber segment’s primary activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and lumber finishing. In its Lumber segment, the Company owns three sawmill complexes in British Columbia, one in Fort St.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.