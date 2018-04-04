ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Gap Down to $60.03

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.24, but opened at $60.03. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 8169016 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,231.23, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.6% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

