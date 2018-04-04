CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Receives $20.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,608,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 32,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,308. The firm has a market cap of $397.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.74 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.19%. equities analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

Consol Coal Resources LP, formerly CNX Coal Resources LP, is a producer of high-British thermal units (Btu) thermal coal. It is engaged in the management and development of coal operations of CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) in Pennsylvania. It holds interest in, and operational control over, CONSOL Energy’s Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States.

