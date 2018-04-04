Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $352.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

