Constellation Brands (STZ) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by Argus to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.77.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.53 and a 52-week high of $231.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,425.04, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

