Contrasting Clarus (CLAR) and The Competition

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) is one of 9 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Clarus to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $170.69 million -$670,000.00 56.25 Clarus Competitors $3.83 billion $244.67 million 28.24

Clarus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. Clarus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Clarus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clarus has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus’ rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus -0.39% 2.22% 1.76% Clarus Competitors 5.02% 12.24% 6.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clarus Competitors 24 198 329 20 2.60

Clarus presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.80%. Given Clarus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Clarus rivals beat Clarus on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc., through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. Its principal brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. It offer a range of products, including apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants and bibs; rock-climbing equipment, such as carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gear; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns, and gloves and mittens. The Company also offers advanced skis, ski poles, ski bindings, ski skins, and ski safety products, including avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels and probes. The Company’s products are sold in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world in over 50 countries.

