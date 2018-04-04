Contrasting Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) and Its Competitors

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Tires & inner tubes” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cooper Tire & Rubber to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cooper Tire & Rubber pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Tires & inner tubes” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 16.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Tire & Rubber’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber 3.34% 13.71% 6.19% Cooper Tire & Rubber Competitors 3.40% 10.32% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cooper Tire & Rubber and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 4 5 0 2.56 Cooper Tire & Rubber Competitors 21 84 120 7 2.49

Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus price target of $44.57, suggesting a potential upside of 51.09%. As a group, “Tires & inner tubes” companies have a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.85 billion $95.40 million 9.52 Cooper Tire & Rubber Competitors $12.25 billion $721.13 million 10.73

Cooper Tire & Rubber’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cooper Tire & Rubber. Cooper Tire & Rubber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Tires & inner tubes” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of shares of all “Tires & inner tubes” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber rivals beat Cooper Tire & Rubber on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment comprises its operations in the United States and Canada. The Americas Tire Operations segment manufactures and markets passenger car and light truck tires, for sale in the United States replacement markets. The Latin America segment comprises its operations in Mexico, Central America, and South America. The European segment has operations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Serbia. Its the United Kingdom entity manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle and racing tires and tire retread material. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated nine manufacturing facilities and 20 distribution centers in 10 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.