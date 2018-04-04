Contrasting Histogenics (HSGX) & Sientra (SIEN)

Histogenics (NASDAQ: HSGX) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Histogenics and Sientra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sientra 0 1 5 0 2.83

Histogenics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Sientra has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.19%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Histogenics.

Profitability

This table compares Histogenics and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics N/A -658.91% -131.87% Sientra -175.22% -107.35% -55.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Histogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Histogenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogenics and Sientra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($0.98) -2.72 Sientra $36.54 million 4.98 -$64.02 million ($2.82) -3.28

Histogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sientra beats Histogenics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons. Its breast implants are primarily used in elective procedures, which are generally performed on a cash-pay basis. TRUE Texture provides texturing on the implant shell that is designed to reduce the incidence of malposition, rotation and capsular contracture. The Company also offers breast tissue expanders and a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. The Company offers a range of HSC+ breast implants, including anatomically shaped textured, round textured and round smooth. The Company also offers miraDry system, the device to reduce underarm sweat, odor and permanently reduce hair of all colors.

