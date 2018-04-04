Critical Analysis: InfraREIT (HIFR) vs. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

InfraREIT (NYSE: HIFR) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InfraREIT and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfraREIT 9.14% 8.71% 4.16% Innovative Industrial Properties -1.12% -0.12% -0.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InfraREIT and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfraREIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

InfraREIT currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than InfraREIT.

Dividends

InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InfraREIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. InfraREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of InfraREIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of InfraREIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfraREIT and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfraREIT $134.56 million 6.47 $12.30 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 28.55 -$70,000.00 $0.67 43.01

InfraREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Risk and Volatility

InfraREIT has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfraREIT beats Innovative Industrial Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR." Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It is focused on leasing its properties on a triple-net lease basis, where the tenant is responsible for all aspects of and costs related to the property and its operation during the lease term, including maintenance, taxes and insurance. The Company intends to conduct business in an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT), structure through its operating partnership. The Company’s real estate investments will consist of primarily properties suitable for cultivation and production of medical-use cannabis.

