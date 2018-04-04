Critical Contrast: LSI Industries (LYTS) versus Grana y Montero (GRAM)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) and Grana y Montero (NYSE:GRAM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LSI Industries and Grana y Montero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries -4.96% 3.88% 2.37% Grana y Montero -2.28% -4.61% -1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSI Industries and Grana y Montero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries $331.39 million 0.61 $3.00 million $0.19 41.32 Grana y Montero $1.93 billion 0.21 -$40.71 million N/A N/A

LSI Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grana y Montero.

Volatility & Risk

LSI Industries has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grana y Montero has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Grana y Montero shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of LSI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grana y Montero does not pay a dividend. LSI Industries pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LSI Industries and Grana y Montero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grana y Montero 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSI Industries currently has a consensus target price of $9.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given LSI Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Grana y Montero.

Summary

LSI Industries beats Grana y Montero on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls, and solid-state LED lighting and lighting controls for use in original equipment manufacturer, transportation, commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Grana y Montero

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; Ancón – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la República in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco ? Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

