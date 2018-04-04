MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MagneGas to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MagneGas and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million -$17.46 million -0.02 MagneGas Competitors $2.33 billion $290.74 million -16.99

MagneGas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% MagneGas Competitors -12.22% 4.58% -0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of MagneGas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MagneGas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 MagneGas Competitors 100 399 818 25 2.57

MagneGas presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.67%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.99%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MagneGas is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

MagneGas has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas’ peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MagneGas peers beat MagneGas on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

