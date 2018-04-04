Contrasting Northwest Pipe (NWPX) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Pipe has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe $132.78 million 1.35 -$10.16 million ($0.65) -28.31 Ampco-Pittsburgh $432.40 million 0.28 -$12.08 million ($0.85) -11.53

Northwest Pipe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Northwest Pipe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampco-Pittsburgh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northwest Pipe and Ampco-Pittsburgh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Pipe 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northwest Pipe currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 51.09%. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.49%. Given Ampco-Pittsburgh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ampco-Pittsburgh is more favorable than Northwest Pipe.

Dividends

Ampco-Pittsburgh pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Northwest Pipe does not pay a dividend. Ampco-Pittsburgh pays out -10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Northwest Pipe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Northwest Pipe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe -7.65% -3.52% -3.11% Ampco-Pittsburgh -2.80% -6.83% -1.86%

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh beats Northwest Pipe on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah, and Monterrey, Mexico. The Company, through Water Transmission Group, produces engineered welded steel pipe products for use in water transmission applications. The Company’s solutions-based products are used in water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings applications.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. It also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. In addition, this segment produces specialty steel; and distributes tool steels, alloys, and carbon round bars. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

